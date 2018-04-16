Egypt goalkeeper el-Shennawy out of WCup with knee injury

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed el-Shennawy has been ruled out of the World Cup with a serious left knee injury.

El-Shennawy was expected to be a backup for 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam el-Hadary, who will be the oldest player in World Cup history.

The 26-year-old el-Shennawy was injured while playing for Zamalek against Ittihad on Thursday. Zamalek lost 2-1.

Last year, el-Shennawy was injured in Egypt's first game in the African Cup of Nations against Mali, allowing el-Hadary to return to the starting lineup for the remainder of the tournament. A seven-time African champion, Egypt was beaten by Cameroon in the final.

Egypt qualified for this year's World Cup for the first time in 28 years.