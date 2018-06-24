Encarnacion hits grand slam as Indians pound Tigers 12-2

















CLEVELAND (AP) — The sweet-swinging Cleveland Indians are taking their show on the road after one successful homestand.

Edwin Encarnacion hit an eighth-inning grand slam, helping the Indians rout the Detroit Tigers 12-2 on Sunday for their season-high seventh straight win.

Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis also connected for Cleveland, which outscored Detroit 26-3 in the three-game sweep. Ramirez finished with three hits, extending his streak of reaching base to 31 consecutive games.

"Everybody's doing their part," Encarnacion said. "The top of the lineup, the bottom of the lineup. Everything's going great."

Adam Plutko (4-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball, becoming the second rookie starter to beat the Tigers in the series. Shane Bieber pitched seven innings in Friday night's 12-0 win.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (4-6) allowed a season-high six runs in three-plus innings in his shortest outing of the season.

Detroit has lost five straight overall and is 3-10 against Cleveland this season.

"They're hot, they're swinging the bats good, and they jumped on us early again today," Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said. "The ball is flying here now."

The Indians have outscored their opponents 54-9 during their win streak. They open a nine-game road trip Monday night in St. Louis.

"We're having a lot of fun," Encarnacion said.

Cleveland had the game in hand when it added five more runs in the eighth. Kipnis hit a leadoff drive against Artie Lewicki. Lindor's single and a double by Michael Brantley put runners on second and third.

Ramirez was intentionally walked and Encarnacion followed with a drive to right for his 11th career grand slam.

"When Edwin swings like that, it has to make them think twice," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "Then when they pitch around somebody, you love to see it hurt the other team. And you can tell Edwin was really bearing down there."

Niko Goodrum and James McCann had RBI singles for Detroit in the fourth.

ADD AN O TO OHIO

The Tigers have lost all nine games they have played in the state of Ohio this season. Detroit was swept in a four-game series at Progressive Field in April. The Tigers lost both games in Cincinnati this week before heading north. The Tigers return to Cleveland in September.

"They took it to us this weekend, there's no doubt," McCann said.

CAN'T LOOK

Francona doesn't enjoy certain parts of interleague games in NL parks, such as when his pitchers have to hit. Mike Clevinger, Corey Kluber and Bieber will be the starters in St. Louis.

"They're doing things they're not used to, even running the bases," Francona said. "They're just not used to doing that during a game. They're using different muscles, not that they're not in good shape but they're just doing different things. We definitely are holding our breath."

BAD INNING

The eighth was difficult for Lewicki, who was hit on the right ankle by Lindor's hard grounder to the mound. He remained in the game after a visit from Gardenhire and a team trainer, but gave up the grand slam before finally being pulled.

The right-hander allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Drew VerHagen (broken nose) will not resume baseball activities for two weeks after being struck on the face with a throw from shortstop Jose Iglesias while covering first base Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco will throw bullpen sessions this week to test his bruised elbow. He was struck by a line drive hit by Minnesota's Joe Mauer on June 16.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (2-0, 4.95 ERA) takes on Oakland at Comerica Park on Monday in the opener of a four-game series.

Indians: Clevinger (6-2, 3.00 ERA) pitches the series opener in St. Louis on Monday. RHP John Gant (1-2, 4.39 ERA) starts for the Cardinals.