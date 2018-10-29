European Tour pressing ahead with 2019 event in Saudi Arabia

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — The European Tour is pressing ahead with staging a golf event in Saudi Arabia for the first time next year despite the kingdom facing mounting criticism for its involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi International, to be played from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, was in the 2019 schedule announced by the tour on Monday.

There was no mention of the tournament in the press release published by the tour, despite it being new and featuring Dustin Johnson and Masters champion Patrick Reed in the field.

Khashoggi, who wrote columns in the Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul this month. Turkish officials say a hit squad from Saudi Arabia killed him and tried to cover it up. The Saudis' version of what happened has changed several times.

The European Tour did, however, highlight that the Vic Open in Australia will make its debut on the circuit in February, and the Kenya Open is taking place in March after stepping up from the Challenge Tour where it has featured since 1991.

Aside from the Saudi International, there are four other events next year in the Middle East, in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman, and Qatar.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, already one of the high-profile events of the season, has risen in status by being top of the list of Rolex Series events that have a minimum prize fund of $7 million

