Ex-Louisville player accused of failing to pay child support

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Chane Behanan, who played on Louisville's 2013 men's national championship team, has been indicted on a charge of being behind on child support by more than $9,700.

The Glasgow Daily Times reported Monday that the 26-year-old Behanan, of Louisville, was indicted on one count of felony flagrant nonsupport. Online jail records didn't indicate that Behanan was in jail as of Monday afternoon.

Behanan was arrested this summer in Louisville on charges of possessing marijuana and receiving a stolen gun, but the Courier Journal reported the charges were dropped.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward was a key player in Louisville's title run. Then-Cardinals coach Rick Pitino dismissed Behanan from the team the next season for a violation of team rules.

The NCAA vacated the championship in February as part of sanctions resulting from a sex scandal.