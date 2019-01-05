FA Cup: United leads quartet of EPL teams into 4th round

Different competition, same result for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United's interim manager collected a record-tying fifth straight win at the start of his tenure as his team beat second-tier Reading 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. The other four victories had come in the Premier League.

Fellow top-flight teams West Ham and Burnley also advanced with victories over lower-league opponents, while Brighton won 3-1 at Bournemouth in an all-Premier League matchup.

This is the stage where sides from England's top two divisions enter the world's oldest club knockout competition. Titleholder Chelsea and record 13-time winner Arsenal were playing later Saturday against Nottingham Forest and Blackpool, respectively.

Solskjaer joins Matt Busby as the only United managers to win their first five games, with Juan Mata — from the penalty spot — and Romelu Lukaku scoring first-half goals against Reading. The Norwegian is in charge until the end of the season after coming in as the replacement for the fired Jose Mourinho, but has stated he wants the job on a full-time basis.

West Ham beat Birmingham 2-0 thanks to goals by Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll. Arnautovic was substituted as a precaution with a back injury after 20 minutes, while new signing Samir Nasri made his debut.

Chris Wood's penalty in the second minute of second-half stoppage time earned Burnley a 1-0 win over third-tier Barnsley.

