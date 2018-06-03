FC Dallas fends off LAFC 2-1 for Western Conference lead

DALLAS (AP) — Roland Lamah provided an insurance goal in the 52nd minute and FC Dallas moved into first place atop the Western Conference with a 2-1 win over LAFC on Saturday.

Dallas (7-1-5) remained unbeaten in eight home games this season and extended its unbeaten streak at home to 14 contests. Meanwhile, Lamah, who has 17 career goals, now has scored 16 of them at Toyota Stadium.

Reto Ziegler put Dallas out front in the 27th minute with a header off a Dallas set piece just outside the box for his first MLS goal.

Adama Diomande prevented the shutout for LAFC (6-4-3) in the 61st minute. Diomande was a substitute for Lee Nguyen who got his first start for the club. Diomande scored less than 10 minutes after entering on a give-and-go with Benny Feilhaber.

Dallas took a one-man advantage after Jordan Harvey's second yellow card of the match with five minutes of stoppage time remaining.