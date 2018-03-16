FIFA budgets $6.56BN income tied to 2022 World Cup in Qatar

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $6.56 billion in a four-year financial cycle to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite a drop in ticket and corporate hospitality sales.

FIFA's 2019-2022 budget projects rises of more than $400 million each in broadcasting and marketing income over the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Still, FIFA says "smaller stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup" should mean ticket and hospitality sales of $500 million will be $75 million less than in 2015-18.

More than half of FIFA's revenue will come from broadcasting rights, "86 percent of which is already contracted."

FIFA plans to spend $6.46 billion from 2019-2022, including a $250,000 annual raise for member associations. Each will get $1.5 million annually.

FIFA expects to end the 2022 World Cup with reserves of $1.9 billion.