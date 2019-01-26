Fairleigh Dickinson wins 3rd straight, 78-63 over Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Kaleb Bishop scored 20 points, Mike Holloway Jr. added 16 points and Fairleigh Dickinson won its third straight, beating Bryant 78-63 on Saturday.

Bryant closed within 65-57 with 2:31 to play, but Fairleigh Dickinson made 11 of 12 free throws from there to secure the victory.

The Knights (9-11, 4-4 Northeast Conference) pulled away with a 19-2 run capped at 31-14 on Darnell Edge's jumper with 5:32 left in the first half. The Bulldogs (7-12, 4-4) closed the gap to eight before the end of the half but never got closer after the break.

Xzavier Malone-Key had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Edge scored 10 points for the Knights. Jahlil Jenkins had nine points and eight assists.

Sabastian Townes had 18 points, Joe Kasperzyk added 15 points and Byron Hawkins scored 13 for the Bulldogs.