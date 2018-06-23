Fever-Storm, Box
Published 11:59 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
|INDIANA (63)
Achonwa 2-8 0-0 4, Dupree 7-14 1-1 15, K.Mitchell 4-14 2-2 11, T.Mitchell 1-4 2-2 4, Vivians 3-7 0-0 7, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Abdelkader 1-4 0-0 3, McCall 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 1-5 2-2 4, Wheeler 5-12 1-1 13. Totals 24-71 8-8 63.
|SEATTLE (72)
Bird 1-2 2-2 5, Howard 5-5 1-2 11, Loyd 10-15 2-4 25, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-8 0-0 5, Stewart 6-14 1-3 15, Canada 1-5 2-4 4, Langhorne 2-4 0-0 4, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-56 8-15 72.
|Indiana
|22
|8
|14
|19—63
|Seattle
|23
|14
|19
|16—72
3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-18 (Wheeler 2-4, Ben Abdelkader 1-3, Vivians 1-3, K.Mitchell 1-7, T.Mitchell 0-1, Taylor 0-1), Seattle 7-21 (Loyd 3-6, Stewart 2-6, Bird 1-1, Whitcomb 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-6, Canada 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (Dupree, McCall 7), Seattle 37 (Howard 9). Assists_Indiana 10 (Wheeler 4), Seattle 20 (Bird 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 12, Seattle 8.