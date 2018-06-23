Fever-Storm, Box
Published 12:06 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
|INDIANA (63)
Achonwa 2-6 0-0 4, Dupree 6-10 1-1 13, K.Mitchell 1-6 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Vivians 2-5 0-0 5, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Abdelkader 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-4 2-2 4, Wheeler 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 14-42 3-3 63.
|SEATTLE (72)
Bird 0-1 2-2 2, Howard 3-3 1-2 7, Loyd 7-10 0-0 16, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-6 0-0 5, Stewart 4-8 0-1 9, Canada 1-3 0-0 2, Langhorne 1-2 0-0 2, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-35 3-5 72.
|Indiana
|22
|8
|14
|19—63
|Seattle
|23
|14
|19
|16—72
3-Point Goals_Indiana 1-7 (Vivians 1-2, Ben Abdelkader 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Wheeler 0-2), Seattle 4-13 (Loyd 2-4, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Whitcomb 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 20 (Achonwa 5), Seattle 22 (Howard 8). Assists_Indiana 6 (T.Mitchell, Wheeler 2), Seattle 11 (Bird 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 5, Seattle 2.