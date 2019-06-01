Fisher's homer leads Astros past Athletics 3-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Fisher hit a tiebreaking homer to lead off the eighth inning for his first long ball of the season and the short-handed Houston Astros rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

The Astros trailed the A's 2-0 heading into the seventh inning on a night they were missing injured stars Jose Altuvé, Carlos Correa and George Springer. But Josh Reddick started the comeback with a solo homer and Tony Kemp tied the game with a double.

That set the stage for Fisher, who sent a drive out to center field against Lou Trivino (2-2) on the first pitch of the eighth to hand the A's their third straight loss following a 10-game winning streak.

Héctor Rondón (3-1) pitched out of a jam in the seventh with help from a diving stop at shortstop by defensive replacement Jack Mayfield that held Ramón Laureano at third base with the infield drawn in. Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 16th save in 17 chances.

Brad Peacock allowed just one run in his previous four starts and pitched around a little bit of trouble in the first two innings. But the A's got to him in the third, ending a stretch of 14 straight scoreless innings.

Robbie Grossman hit an opposite-field single away from the shift with one out and Chapman followed with a no-doubt shot to left field on a 0-2 fastball right down middle. The A's didn't manage anything else against Peacock, who allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

Houston then tied it in the seventh against Mike Fiers. Josh Reddick snapped an 0-for-15 rut with a solo homer with one out to make it 2-1 and Fiers was replaced by Lou Trevino after issuing a two-out walk to Tyler White.

Tony Kemp then hit a drive to left that Grossman took a bad angle on, leading to an RBI double that tied the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Correa reported to the ballpark in Houston, but is unable to do any work since cracking rib earlier this week. Correa said he was injured while getting a massage at his home Tuesday. He released a video on the YouTube channel of his fiancée, Daniella Rodriguez, on Friday, detailing how the injury occurred and thanking fans for their support. ... Altuve (left hamstring) took grounders before the game; INF Aledmys Díaz (hamstring) and Springer (hamstring) both ran and took some swings; and RHP Joe Smith (Achilles) threw a 20-pitch live BP session at West Palm Beach.

Athletics: OF Khris Davis (left hip) took BP before the game and could be activated as soon as Saturday.

UP NEXT

Justin Verlander (8-2, 2.38 ERA), who is tied for second in the majors in wins, gets the start in the middle game of the series for Houston against Brett Anderson (6-3, 3.86 ERA).

