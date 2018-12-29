Fisher with 26 points leads Siena past Cal Poly 75-54

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Evan Fisher scored a career-best 26 points and grabbed six rebounds as Siena beat Cal Poly 75-54 on Saturday.

Fisher was 11 of 19 from the field for the Saints (5-8). Jalen Pickett added 16 points and 11 assists, Sloan Seymour had 12 points and Kevin Degnan led the team with nine rebounds in addition to his six points.

Degnan drained a 3-pointer early in the first half that sparked a 13-2 run capped by a Georges Darwiche 3, giving the Saints a 24-15 edge and they pushed it to 36-25 at the break.

Hank Hollingsworth opened the second half with two layups and Donovan Fields added a 3-pointer to an 11-0 Cal Poly surge that tied the score at 36-all with 15:05 to play. The Mustangs (3-9) could not get closer as Fisher made a 3-point play and Jimmy Ratliff and Kadeem Smithen struck from distance to help put the Saints up 49-39 with 12:08 remaining.

Mark Crowe led Cal Poly with 13 points. Hollingsworth finished with 12 points and five boards.