Flames-Golden Knights Sums

Calgary 0 0 0—0 Vegas 0 4 0—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Marchessault, VGK, (high sticking), 9:49.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Miller 10 (Schmidt, Perron), 5:33 (pp). 2, Vegas, Karlsson 37 (Neal), 6:26. 3, Vegas, Karlsson 38 (Marchessault), 13:01. 4, Vegas, Karlsson 39 (Schmidt), 14:49. Penalties_Reaves, VGK, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:02; Hathaway, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:02; Hamilton, CGY, (tripping), 4:31; Calgary bench, served by Lazar (too many men on the ice), 7:18; Reaves, VGK, (roughing), 14:10; Hathaway, CGY, (roughing), 14:10; Merrill, VGK, (tripping), 17:27.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 20-13-9_42. Vegas 6-12-13_31.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 24-19-6 (31 shots-27 saves). Vegas, Fleury 26-11-3 (42-42).

A_18,075 (17,367). T_2:28.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Derek Nansen.