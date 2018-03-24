Flames-Sharks Sums
|Calgary
|1 0 0—1
|San Jose
|2 1 2—5
First Period_1, San Jose, Dillon 4 (Meier, Tierney), 7:52. 2, San Jose, Hansen 2 (Burns, Goodrow), 9:06. 3, Calgary, Stone 3 (Ferland, Stewart), 12:17. Penalties_None.
Second Period_4, San Jose, Kane 26 (Tierney), 8:26 (sh). Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (slashing), 1:59; Andersson, CGY, (holding), 6:14; Labanc, SJ, (hooking), 6:59; Goodrow, SJ, (high sticking), 10:17; Hamilton, CGY, (high sticking), 17:26; Backlund, CGY, (roughing), 18:00; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 18:00; Kane, SJ, served by Labanc, (roughing), 18:00.
Third Period_5, San Jose, Braun 4 (Karlsson, Couture), 10:09. 6, San Jose, Kane 27 (Dillon, Pavelski), 12:10. Penalties_Hamonic, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:15; Kane, SJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:15; Hamonic, CGY, Major (fighting), 3:15; Kane, SJ, Major (fighting), 3:15; Giordano, CGY, (cross checking), 4:13; Dillon, SJ, Major (fighting), 15:02; Hathaway, CGY, Major (fighting), 15:02.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-17-10_38. San Jose 9-14-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 8-6-3 (33 shots-28 saves). San Jose, Jones 28-18-6 (38-37).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:32.
Referees_Tom Kowal, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Kiel Murchison.