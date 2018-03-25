Flyers-Penguins Sums
Updated 3:29 pm, Sunday, March 25, 2018
|Philadelphia
|2 1 1 0—4
|Pittsburgh
|1 2 1 1—5
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Sanheim 2 (Simmonds, Weal), 5:03. 2, Pittsburgh, Brassard 21 (Sheary, Kessel), 9:38. 3, Philadelphia, Manning 7 (Filppula, Weal), 11:07. Penalties_Dumoulin, PIT, (hooking), 15:09; Couturier, PHI, (hooking), 17:25; Voracek, PHI, (cross checking), 19:48.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 24 (Schultz, Kessel), 0:37 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Malkin 42 (Dumoulin, Schultz), 2:37. 6, Philadelphia, Weal 8 (Lindblom, Gostisbehere), 17:10 (pp). Penalties_Brassard, PIT, (high sticking), 15:40; Dumoulin, PIT, (cross checking), 17:28.
Third Period_7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 26 (Schultz, Guentzel), 0:17. 8, Philadelphia, Couturier 31 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 19:17. Penalties_None.
Overtime_9, Pittsburgh, Rust 13 (Crosby, Letang), 2:25. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 14-18-13_45. Pittsburgh 6-14-8-4_32.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Lyon 4-2-1 (11 shots-8 saves), Mrazek 13-12-5 (21-19). Pittsburgh, Murray 24-14-3 (45-41).
A_18,655 (18,387). T_2:27.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Michel Cormier.