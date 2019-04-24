Former Big East foes Syracuse and Georgetown agree to series

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse and Georgetown have agreed to a four-game series in men's basketball, the school announced Wednesday.

The first game between the former bitter Big East rivals is scheduled for Dec. 14 at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Syracuse gets home games in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons and will play at Capital One again in 2021-22. Dates and times for those games will be announced later.

The Hoyas visited the Carrier Dome last December and drew a crowd of 24,082. The Orange won 72-71 on a basket by Tyus Battle with 3 seconds left.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25