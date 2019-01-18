Freshmen lead Manhattan past Saint Peter's 58-56

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Samir Stewart buried a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining for his only points of the game, freshman Warren Williams scored 15 and hit a pair of big shots down the stretch and Manhattan rallied past Saint Peter's 58-56 on Thursday night.

Derrick Woods made two free throws with 1:59 left to play to give Saint Peter's a 54-51 lead. Williams answered with a dunk for the Jaspers (4-13, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and, following two free throws by the Peacocks' Quinn Taylor, Williams scored on a layup to pull Manhattan within 56-55 with 56 seconds remaining. Manhattan forced a turnover and Stewart sank the game-winner. Davauhnte Turner missed a 3 with one second left for the Peacocks (5-12, 2-3).

Thomas Capuano added nine points and four assists off the bench for Manhattan.

Turner topped Saint Peter's with 13 points, but he missed all seven of his 3-pointers as the Peacocks sank just 2 of 14 from distance. Woods added 12 points and five boards.