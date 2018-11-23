EAST

Grambling St. 74, Niagara 68

Mass.-Lowell 88, Mass.-Boston 59

Rutgers 54, Boston U. 44

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 93, Coppin St. 67

Georgia Tech 65, Prairie View 54

Houston Baptist 93, Wake Forest 91, OT

Liberty 76, Alcorn St. 54

Memphis 71, Canisius 63

Nicholls 77, NC Central 63

Oklahoma 65, Dayton 54

VMI 87, Stetson 79, OT

Villanova 77, Oklahoma St. 58

Virginia 53, Wisconsin 46

W. Michigan 85, Southern U. 70

Wofford 97, Mars Hill 46

MIDWEST

Michigan 83, Chattanooga 55

N. Illinois 87, Oral Roberts 66

Oakland 77, James Madison 69

Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 115, Cal Baptist 107, 3OT

FAR WEST

Miami 78, Fresno St. 76

North Carolina 94, UCLA 78

Seattle 82, Denver 63