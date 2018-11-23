https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Friday-s-College-Basketball-13417382.php
Friday's College Basketball
EAST
Grambling St. 74, Niagara 68
Mass.-Lowell 88, Mass.-Boston 59
Rutgers 54, Boston U. 44
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 93, Coppin St. 67
Georgia Tech 65, Prairie View 54
Houston Baptist 93, Wake Forest 91, OT
Liberty 76, Alcorn St. 54
Memphis 71, Canisius 63
Nicholls 77, NC Central 63
Oklahoma 65, Dayton 54
VMI 87, Stetson 79, OT
Villanova 77, Oklahoma St. 58
Virginia 53, Wisconsin 46
W. Michigan 85, Southern U. 70
Wofford 97, Mars Hill 46
MIDWEST
Michigan 83, Chattanooga 55
N. Illinois 87, Oral Roberts 66
Oakland 77, James Madison 69
Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 115, Cal Baptist 107, 3OT
FAR WEST
Miami 78, Fresno St. 76
North Carolina 94, UCLA 78
Seattle 82, Denver 63
