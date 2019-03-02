https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Friday-s-College-Basketball-13656787.php
Friday's College Basketball
EAST
Canisius 68, Siena 62
Columbia 80, Brown 77
Fairfield 59, Marist 44
Harvard 59, Penn 53
Iona 86, Rider 79
Liberty 57, NJIT 51
Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 54
Princeton 77, Dartmouth 76, OT
Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter's 60
Yale 88, Cornell 65
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 77, Jacksonville 74
Kennesaw St. 83, Stetson 82
Lipscomb 87, North Alabama 75
Loyola NO 85, Stillman 72
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 77, Kent St. 72
Buffalo 77, Miami (Ohio) 69
Rhode Island 72, Dayton 70, OT
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
EXHIBITION
Georgia Southwestern 78, Clayton St. 68
