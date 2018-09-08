Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 6A

Abilene 31, Midland Lee 24

Aldine Davis 25, Conroe 24

Aldine Eisenhower 41, Channelview 14

Austin Anderson 25, Leander Rouse 20

Austin Bowie 49, SA Madison 22

Austin Vandegrift 28, Killeen Ellison 12

Belton 45, Round Rock 24

Buda Hays 35, Dripping Springs 34

Cibolo Steele 35, SA Reagan 30

Clear Falls 35, Texas City 28

Conroe Oak Ridge 60, Alief Elsik 13

Cypress Lakes 31, Klein Forest 6

Cypress Ranch 25, Austin Westlake 21

Cypress Ridge 36, Katy Morton Ranch 33

Cypress Woods 49, Spring 41

Del Valle 26, Pflugerville Connally 21

Dickinson 48, Pasadena Memorial 0

Fort Bend Clements 42, Houston Spring Woods 0

Friendswood 17, Clear Brook 6

Galena Park North Shore 44, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0

Houston Strake Jesuit 41, Beaumont West Brook 34

La Joya 49, Roma 0

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 29, Sharyland Pioneer 25

La Joya Palmview 37, Rio Grande City 29

Laredo Alexander 24, Weslaco East 6

Lufkin 45, Nacogdoches 7

Odessa 63, Buckeye, Ariz. 7

Odessa Permian 43, EP Franklin 27

Pasadena South Houston 43, Baytown Goose Creek 16

Richmond George Ranch 27, Houston Clear Lake 24

Round Rock McNeil 25, Leander Glenn 14

Round Rock Stony Point 45, Killeen Harker Heights 22

SA East Central 28, SA Roosevelt 14

SA Johnson 48, San Marcos 28

Schertz Clemens 27, SA MacArthur 0

The Woodlands College Park 42, Aldine MacArthur 20

Wolfforth Frenship 36, WF Hirschi 23

CLASS 5A

Alice 39, Kingsville King 7

Amarillo 28, Amarillo Tascosa 21

Amarillo Caprock 38, Dumas 21

Barbers Hill 21, Montgomery 14

Brownsville Memorial 32, Brownsville Lopez 12

Canyon 44, Canyon Randall 27

CC Flour Bluff 33, CC Calallen 28

CC Moody 7, Edinburg Economedes 0

CC Tuloso-Midway 28, CC Carroll 8

Crosby 49, Manvel 47

Denton Ryan 26, Keller Fossil Ridge 19

Donna 30, PSJA Southwest 14

Eagle Pass Winn 21, Uvalde 20

Elgin 51, Bryan Rudder 32

EP Burges 41, EP Riverside 6

Fort Bend Marshall 31, Fort Bend Hightower 25, OT

Galveston Ball 60, Yates 6

Georgetown 17, Waco 7

Granbury 29, Seagoville 26

Grapevine 31, Abilene Cooper 13

Gregory-Portland 26, Victoria East 22

Hereford 47, Midland Greenwood 10

Houston Furr 28, Houston Kashmere 14

Hutto 52, Liberty Hill 51, OT

Joshua 36, Lake Worth 0

Lake Dallas 40, Frisco Centennial 34

Lubbock Monterey 28, Abilene Wylie 21

Lumberton 42, Kirbyville 14

N. Richland Hills Birdville 33, Little Elm 14

Nederland 33, Beaumont United 14

New Caney Porter 35, Houston North Forest 0

Pharr Valley View 34, Port Isabel 7

Port Arthur Memorial 47, Houston Madison 14

Royse City 32, Garland 0

SA Burbank 20, SA Memorial 0

SA Edison 30, SA Kennedy 26

SA Southside 42, SA Highlands 6

Saginaw 40, Wichita Falls 29

Splendora 34, Baytown Lee 27

Temple 43, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 14

Waco University 37, Austin William Travis 0

CLASS 4A

Andrews 36, Monahans 28

Anna 27, FW Eastern Hills 6

Athens 35, Rusk 34

Beeville Jones 48, Orange Grove 24

Bellville 24, Bay City 15

Big Spring 33, Sweetwater 7

Borger 24, Lubbock 23, OT

Bushland 35, Dalhart 28

China Spring 13, Addison Trinity 10

Decatur 48, Alvarado 41

Denver City 41, Littlefield 14

El Campo 26, Rockport-Fulton 22

Fabens 35, San Angelo Lake View 0

Fairfield 55, Brownsboro 28

Gatesville 42, Robinson 28

Giddings 63, Wimberley 13

Glen Rose 42, Waco Connally 36

Godley 24, FW Trimble Tech 0

Gonzales 42, Austin Crockett 8

Hamshire-Fannett 43, Kountze 22

Jasper 45, Bridge City 7

La Feria 38, Santa Rosa 6

La Grange 42, Columbus 28

Liberty 7, Cleveland 0

Lorena 30, Franklin 20

Mexia 51, Teague 7

Mineral Wells 34, Graham 21

Orangefield 41, Livingston 0

Raymondville 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 28

Rio Hondo 18, Zapata 0

Sealy 31, Navasota 7

Smithville 48, Austin Lanier 0

Snyder 31, Brownwood 21

Springtown 61, Sanger 0

Taylor 30, Lockhart 29

West Orange-Stark 47, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0

CLASS 3A

Ballinger 32, Big Lake Reagan County 6

Beckville 43, Pineland West Sabine 21

Blanco 20, Austin St. Michael 16

Breckenridge 14, Comanche 7

Brock 24, Iowa Park 7

Canadian 60, Amarillo River Road 13

CC London 33, Robstown 0

Childress 30, Perryton 14

Clifton 29, Crawford 7

Clyde 47, Merkel 19

Dublin 26, Albany 20

Early 41, Coleman 18

East Bernard 19, Hitchcock 18

Friona 35, Bovina 15

George West 72, Nixon-Smiley 12

Goliad 35, Refugio 0

Gunter 27, Pottsboro 0

Hallettsville 28, Boling 21

Holliday 48, Boyd 12

Idalou 21, Seminole 12

Ingram Moore 46, D'Hanis 14

Jarrell 48, Florence 15

Jefferson 33, Center 14

Lexington 49, Troy 28

Lyford 20, Hidalgo 17

New London West Rusk 18, Waskom 17

Newton 56, Silsbee 14

Nocona 62, Venus 0

Odem 26, Mathis 12

Paradise 35, Henrietta 12

Pilot Point 43, Krum 6

Rogers 41, Bruceville-Eddy 0

SA Cole 50, Poteet 7

Santa Gertrudis Academy 26, Banquete 13

Shallowater 47, Levelland 28

Sonora 40, Lamesa 17

Spearman 17, Sanford-Fritch 0

Stockdale 28, Karnes City 0

Universal City Randolph 28, Natalia 0

Whitesboro 37, Aubrey 0

Yoakum 30, Cuero 20

CLASS 2A

Axtell 49, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

Charlotte 44, Premont 24

Clarendon 54, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Deweyville 36, Colmesneil 0

Evadale 30, Warren 14

Falls City 32, Poth 13

Farwell 47, Crosbyton 7

Flatonia 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14

Floydada 20, Tulia 6

Granger 41, Frost 7

Gruver 41, Sunray 8

Hamilton 7, Hico 0

Hamlin 58, Munday 20

Hull-Daisetta 34, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Iraan 35, Ozona 15

La Pryor 26, Brackett 12

Mart 34, Holland 7

Mason 49, Johnson City 6

Olney 42, Petrolia 20

Panhandle 54, Memphis 6

Pettus 40, SA St. Gerard 13

Plains 26, Smyer 20, OT

Ralls 17, Springlake-Earth 14

Rocksprings 34, Sabinal 6

San Saba 53, Harper 0

Seymour 31, Quanah 6

Shiner 14, Vanderbilt Industrial 0

Simms Bowie 14, Harleton 7

Stinnett West Texas 42, Stratford 6

Sudan 40, New Home 0

Tenaha 14, Lovelady 2

Thrall 34, Moody 20

Vega 45, Boys Ranch 0

Wellington 44, Frederick, Okla. 12

Windthorst 47, Jacksboro 30

Woodsboro 52, Riviera Kaufer 13

Yorktown 52, Runge 19

CLASS 1A

Afton Patton Springs 35, Cotton Center 18

Amherst 48, Silverton 32

Anton 46, Happy 34

Aspermont 76, Jayton 38

Blackwell 27, Roscoe Highland 24

Borden County 52, Westbrook 12

Bryson 36, WF Notre Dame 0

Buckholts 64, Bryan Allen Academy 51

Chillicothe 50, Benjamin 0

Coolidge 59, Watauga Harvest 20

Evant 52, Cranfills Gap 8

Follett 38, Turkey Valley 30

Garden City 48, Morton 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 49, West Texas Homeschool 0

Hermleigh 56, Rule 0

Ira 46, Ackerly Sands 0

Knox City 68, Perrin-Whitt 20

Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 28, Apple Springs 20

Lefors 53, Miami 36

Lenorah Grady 55, Southland 6

Matador Motley County 54, Hart 6

May 49, Cherokee 0

McLean 72, Groom 14

Moran 46, Rising Star 0

Mullin 30, Trent 6

Nazareth 44, Ropesville Ropes 36

O'Donnell 54, Whiteface 14

Oakwood 45, Aquilla 0

Petersburg 65, Dell City 26

Rankin 71, Lamesa Klondike 20

Richland Springs 68, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 19

Sanderson 36, Marfa 8

Spur 64, Meadow 14

Sterling City 50, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Strawn 53, Gorman 6

Throckmorton 38, Granbury Cornerstone 31

Water Valley 58, Veribest 12

White Deer 48, Paducah 26

Whitharral 48, Wellman-Union 0

Wilson 53, Lazbuddie 38

Zephyr 99, Granbury North Central 54

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Amarillo San Jacinto 54, Higgins 8

Arlington Oakridge 24, Colleyville Covenant 6

Baytown Christian 50, Lake Jackson Brazosport 0

Beaumont Kelly 27, Beaumont Legacy Christian 17

Cedar Hill Trinity 45, FAMU, Fla. 8

Fredericksburg Heritage 58, Austin Hill Country 12

FW Nolan 55, Burkburnett 0

Grapevine Faith 21, FW Country Day 6

Harlingen Marine Military 12, Benavides 6

Houston Kinkaid 42, Houston Westbury Christian 14

John Cooper 51, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13

Katy Pope John 34, Fort Bend Christian 3

Longview Trinity 50, Chester 0

Midland Christian 22, EP Americas 3

SA St. Anthony 24, Houston KIPP 0

Tomball Concordia 33, Houston Lutheran South 31

Victoria St. Joseph 21, Shiner St. Paul 20

OTHER

Altus , Okla. 28, Vernon 7

Bluff Dale 44, Kopperl 30

Concordia 49, Fayette County HomeSchool 0

Gholson 66, Oglesby 7

Hooker , Okla. 45, Booker 14

Jersey Village 50, Katy Cinco Ranch 48

Katy Tompkins 58, Klein Cain 13

Longview Heritage 45, Fruitvale 26

Mineola def. Canton , forfeit

Tioga 28, Blue Ridge 20

Weatherford Christian 62, Decatur Victory Christian 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Argyle Liberty Christian vs. Celina, ccd.

Austin Achieve vs. SA FEAST, ppd.

Avalon vs. Iredell, ccd.

Bulverde Bracken vs. SA Lutheran, ccd.

Commerce vs. Leonard, ccd.

Crandall vs. Kaufman, ccd.

Dallas Episcopal vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal, ccd.

Dallas Fairhill vs. Dallas Academy, ccd.

Dallas Lakehill vs. Savoy, ccd.

Dallas Skyline vs. Ennis, ccd.

Eden vs. Rotan, ccd.

Emory Rains vs. Malakoff, ccd.

Garland Lakeview Centennial vs. North Mesquite, ccd.

Grand Saline vs. Palmer, ccd.

Greenville vs. Dallas Lincoln, ccd.

Joshua Johnson County vs. Trinidad, ccd.

Kemp vs. Mabank, ccd.

Lone Oak vs. Paris Chisum, ccd.

Lubbock All Saints vs. Plainview Christian, ppd. to Sept. 8th.

Mansfield Summit vs. Lake Travis, ccd.

McDade vs. SA Atonement, ccd.

Milford vs. Abbott, ccd.

Mount Vernon vs. Farmersville, ccd.

Northside Christian Home vs. Legacy School of Sport Sciences, ccd.

Paint Rock vs. Medina, ccd.

Quitman vs. Scurry-Rosser, ccd.

Rockwall vs. Garland Rowlett, ccd.

Sulphur Springs vs. Lucas Lovejoy, ccd.

Terrell vs. Paris, ppd.

Wall vs. Cisco, ccd.

Wills Point vs. Carrollton Ranchview, ccd.