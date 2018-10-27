https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-13340784.php
Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
EP Coronado 48, EP Socorro 20
SA Southwest 42, SA Harlandale 7
|CLASS 1A
Jayton 54, Rule 0
Strawn 52, Gustine 0
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bulverde Bracken 51, Waco Live Oak Classical 6
Temple Holy Trinity 61, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 12
|OTHER
Cranfills Gap def. Three Way , forfeit
Loraine def. Trent , forfeit
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sabine Pass vs. Colmesneil, ccd.
View Comments