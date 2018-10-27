Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 6A

Coppell 48, Irving 13

Cypress Falls 29, Houston Stratford 7

Cypress Ridge 27, Houston Memorial 10

Dickinson 52, Clear Brook 10

EP Coronado 48, EP Socorro 20

Galena Park North Shore 55, Beaumont West Brook 7

Houston Chavez 69, Houston MSTC 24

Houston Langham Creek 14, Cypress Lakes 9

Houston Strake Jesuit 62, Clute Brazoswood 0

Katy 70, Katy Cinco Ranch 17

Keller Fossil Ridge 20, Keller Timber Creek 19

North Garland 37, South Garland 7

Round Rock Stony Point 42, Round Rock McNeil 21

Round Rock Westwood 49, Leander 27

SA Southwest 42, SA Harlandale 7

San Angelo Central 10, Hurst Bell 2

CLASS 5A

Angleton 56, Texas City 10

Dumas 35, Canyon 28

Frisco Lone Star 48, Frisco Centennial 17

Galveston Ball 39, Rosenberg Terry 19

Georgetown 28, Manor 14

Lumberton 34, Bridge City 0

N. Richland Hills Birdville 49, Carrollton Smith 21

New Caney 35, Houston Austin 21

New Caney Porter 37, Wisdom High School 0

Roma 7, Edcouch-Elsa 3

Sherman 37, Wylie East 14

WF Rider 35, Plainview 7

CLASS 4A

Graham 61, Krum 14

Iowa Park 42, Aubrey 35

Lamesa 33, Pecos 7

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21, Livingston 0

Lubbock Estacado 35, Perryton 6

Midland Greenwood 28, Fort Stockton 6

Seminole 55, San Angelo Lake View 6

Sweeny 69, Houston Scarborough 7

West Orange-Stark 28, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

CLASS 3A

Bangs 47, Coleman 0

Canadian 63, Friona 14

Childress 59, Dimmitt 0

Comanche 49, Rio Vista 7

East Bernard 54, Bloomington 0

Jacksboro 42, Dublin 29

La Marque 36, Houston Washington 7

Newton 61, New Waverly 0

Odem 47, Banquete 0

Shallowater 54, Bushland 35

Troy 56, Manor New Tech 14

Tulia 30, Spearman 20

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 51, Benavides 16

Albany 18, Cross Plains 10

Archer City 62, Petrolia 6

Bovina 14, Seagraves 7

Clarendon 21, Booker 19

Crosbyton 15, New Home 14

Evadale 44, Burkeville 0

Falls City 50, Charlotte 7

Farwell 47, Plains 0

Frost 21, Dawson 0

Granger 48, Bartlett 0

Gruver 32, Vega 7

Hamlin 62, Baird 0

La Pryor 44, Runge 0

La Villa 41, Bruni 34

Mart 66, Hubbard 0

Morton 53, Meadow 24

Muenster 64, Tioga 0

New Deal 63, Hale Center 0

Panhandle 54, Sunray 0

Quanah 35, Munday 8

Sanford-Fritch 48, Amarillo Highland Park 16

Shelbyville 20, Hull-Daisetta 7

Smyer 40, Lockney 15

Sudan 56, Springlake-Earth 12

Wellington 58, Shamrock 8

Wheeler 33, Memphis 0

Woodsboro 54, Premont 13

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 64, Spur 54

Cranfills Gap 1, Three Way 0

Garden City 54, Westbrook 6

Hermleigh 76, Rotan 26

Imperial Buena Vista 68, Sanderson 40

Jayton 54, Rule 0

McLean 56, White Deer 18

Medina 52, Prairie Lea 0

Milford 48, Penelope 0

Mullin 54, Rising Star 7

Nazareth 62, Lorenzo 13

Newcastle 54, Bryson 30

Oakwood 52, Chester 0

Petersburg 66, Hart 16

Robert Lee 69, Bronte 24

Ropesville Ropes 52, Whiteface 6

Saint Jo 68, Forestburg 19

Strawn 50, Gustine 0

Throckmorton 51, Benjamin 0

Turkey Valley 70, Miami 20

Valera Panther Creek 55, Rochelle 6

Whitharral 30, Amherst 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hill Country 70, Round Rock Christian 25

Bulverde Bracken 51, Waco Live Oak Classical 6

FW Country Day 36, Arlington Oakridge 13

Lubbock Christian 64, FW Temple Christian 14

SA Antonian 49, Tomball Concordia 36

St. Mary's Hall 34, EP Cathedral 14

Temple Holy Trinity 61, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 12

Victoria St. Joseph 42, Fort Bend Christian 30

OTHER

Loraine def. Trent , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sabine Pass vs. Colmesneil, ccd.