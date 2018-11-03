PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Cypress Fairbanks 20, Cypress Ridge 6

Katy Morton Ranch 34, Katy Seven Lakes 14

CLASS 5A

Port Arthur Memorial 68, Wisdom High School 0

CLASS 3A

Canadian 62, Dimmitt 6

Shallowater 48, Littlefield 14

CLASS 2A

Grapeland 58, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Hamlin 47, Cross Plains 0

Leakey 58, Prairie Lea 0

Stratford 64, Booker 6

Sudan 54, Plains 13

Tahoka 49, Lockney 20

Wellington 60, Memphis 0

CLASS 1A

Blanket 45, Mullin 0

Blum 54, Abbott 6

Garden City 56, Roscoe Highland 6

Iredell 62, Cranfills Gap 16

Knox City 64, Chillicothe 0

McLean 60, Turkey Valley 0

Oakwood 51, Apple Springs 6

Richland Springs 60, Cherokee 12

Robert Lee 50, Paint Rock 0

Ropesville Ropes 60, Meadow 0

Sidney 56, Rising Star 6

Silverton 30, Afton Patton Springs 0

Strawn 62, Bluff Dale 0

White Deer 45, Miami 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Temple Central Texas 44, SA St. Gerard 0

OTHER

Blackwell def. Trent , forfeit

Hall 49, SA Brooks 0

Houston Northland Christian def. Schertz John Paul II , forfeit

Willow Park Trinity Christian 35, Lubbock Christian 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lovelady vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.

Welch Dawson vs. Southland, ccd.