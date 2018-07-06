Gallo, Guzman lead Rangers to win over Tigers













Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning against the Detroit Tiger in a baseball game Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Detroit. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning against the Detroit Tiger in a baseball game Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Detroit. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 2 of 4 Texas Rangers' Ronald Guzman looks skyward as he crosses home plate after his two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Detroit. Texas Rangers' Ronald Guzman looks skyward as he crosses home plate after his two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Detroit. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 3 of 4 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Detroit. Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Detroit. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 4 of 4 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Detroit. Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Detroit. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Gallo, Guzman lead Rangers to win over Tigers 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman homered as the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 Thursday night.

Yovani Gallardo (3-0) got the win, giving up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two while winning his third straight start.

Keone Kela allowed a run in the ninth before finishing off his 21st save as Texas snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matthew Boyd allowed a season-high seven runs and seven hits in four innings. He is 0-3 with a 10.59 ERA in his last four starts.

Detroit lost is third straight and dropped to 2-14 since June 17.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Gallo became one of the few players to clear Comerica Park's right-field stands with a home run.

Nomar Mazara made it 3-0 with an RBI grounder in the third, and Tigers third baseman Ronny Rodriguez misplayed Adrian Beltre's grounder to allow a fourth run to score.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's fourth-inning RBI single off the glove of Tigers second baseman Niko Goodrum extended the Rangers' lead to 5-0 on the final pitch before a 29-minute rain delay. On Boyd's fifth pitch after play resumed, Guzman hit a two-run homer to put Texas ahead by seven.

The Tigers made it 7-3 in the bottom of the fourth on RBI singles by John Hicks, Jim Adduci and Rodriguez, but Gallardo got Jose Iglesias to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Goodrum homered in the sixth to make it 7-4.

Rodriguez started the ninth with an infield single and Iglesias reached on an error by third baseman Jurickson Profar. Victor Reyes followed with an RBI single to make it 7-5, but pinch-hitter Jeimer Candelario bounced into a force at second.

Kela struck out Nicholas Castellanos and retired Goodrum to end the game.

The game started 15 minutes late due to a brief rain shower.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Chris Martin (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Ricardo Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. . LHP Martin Perez (elbow) was scheduled to make his third rehab start for Round Rock on Thursday. Perez has not pitched for the Rangers this season after elbow surgery.

Tigers: Manager Ron Gardenhire, who left Wednesday's game in Chicago with heat exhaustion, stayed in the clubhouse Thursday while bench coach Steve Liddle managed. . RHP Drew VerHagen (broken nose) is expected to make one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo before rejoining the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Bartolo Colon (5-5, 4.76) will try to break a tie with Dennis Martinez for most wins by a pitcher born in Latin America when he starts against the Tigers on Friday. Colon is the last active major-league player to have played at Tiger Stadium, which closed in 1999. Jordan Zimmermann (3-0, 3.91) is scheduled to start for Detroit.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball