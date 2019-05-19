Gamel's 10th-inning homer lifts Brewers over Braves, 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ben Gamel led off the 10th inning with a home run against Wes Parsons, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Sunday.

All five runs in the game came on homers.

Gamel's drive off Parsons (1-2) reached the fountain area behind the center field wall and helped the Brewers end Atlanta's four-game winning streak.

Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura also connected for Milwaukee, which avoided a three-game sweep in a matchup of 2018 NL division winners.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman went deep for Atlanta. Freeman has homered in four consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Josh Hader (1-3) pitched two perfect innings.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff gave up five hits in eight sturdy innings.

Mike Foltynewicz, who entered with an 8.02 ERA in four starts, allowed only three hits in six innings for Atlanta.

Braves rookie Austin Riley, making his first start at third base, had three strikeouts and was held without a hit to end a four-game hitting streak to start his career.

Hiura's first major league homer gave Milwaukee the lead in the fifth. Freeman's 11th homer, the 200th of his career, tied the game in the seventh.

Acuña led off the game with his ninth home run to the second section of the left field seats. Woodruff didn't allow another baserunner to reach second until Freeman's shot in the seventh tied the game at 2.

Freeman hit a game-ending homer off Hader in the 10th inning of a 4-3 win Saturday night. In a ninth-inning rematch Sunday, Freeman flied out to left field.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell was ejected by plate umpire Brian O'Nora in the fifth. Counsell came onto the field to argue after umpires huddled and ruled Orlando Arcia's grounder did not hit his foot and was a fair ball. The ball bounced to Riley, who threw to first for the out. Arcia limped in pain in the batter's box and didn't try to run to first base.

The play couldn't be challenged, but TV replays indicated the ball hit the ground and Arcia's foot.

Counsell argued with O'Nora and third base umpire Jeff Kellogg, the crew chief.

The Brewers wasted a scoring chance in the ninth.

With one out, Yasmani Grandal singled off Jacob Webb and moved to third when Eric Thames' grounder skipped into center field. Grandal held at third base on Hiura's fly ball to shallow center field. Webb's pitch to Gamel bounced off the brick backstop to catcher Tyler Flowers, who threw out Grandal at third base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers 3B Travis Shaw (right wrist strain) is expected to begin a rehab assignment after taking swings with no problem before the game. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and is hitting only .163 with four homers through 40 games.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Open a two-game home series against Cincinnati on Tuesday night when LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-0, 1.69 ERA) is the scheduled starter.

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (4-1, 0.98 ERA) will look to continue his strong start when the Braves begin a four-game series at San Francisco on Monday night.

