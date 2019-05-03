Garin stuns Zverev in Munich to claim 1st top-10 win

MUNICH (AP) — Cristian Garin saved two match points before stunning two-time defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Munich Open on Friday.

Garin, ranked No. 47, claimed his first win over a top-10 player — and he might have claimed it sooner had he not squandered three match points in the second set. The 22-year-old fought back from a break down in the final set and saved two match points before winning in more than two hours on the outdoor clay.

The defeat means Zverev will drop to fourth, with Roger Federer taking his No. 3 ranking on Monday. Federer plays at the Madrid Masters next week.

Garin next faces third-seeded Marco Cecchinato, who rallied to beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 1-6, 7-5, 7-5. He saved one match point.

Matteo Berrettini defeated three-time champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 and will face fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, who also fought back and beat Guido Pella 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

