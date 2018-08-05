Photo: Adam Hunger, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close

Image 1 of 9 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kevin Gausman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kevin Gausman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Adam Hunger, AP

Image 2 of 9 New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Adam Hunger, AP

Image 3 of 9 New York Mets relief pitcher Robert Gsellman, left, celebrates with catcher Kevin Plawecki after the Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-0 in a baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York New York Mets relief pitcher Robert Gsellman, left, celebrates with catcher Kevin Plawecki after the Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-0 in a baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York Photo: Adam Hunger, AP

Image 4 of 9 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo and Jose Reyes, right, celebrate after the Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-0 in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo and Jose Reyes, right, celebrate after the Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-0 in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Adam Hunger, AP

Image 5 of 9 Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Adam Hunger, AP

Image 6 of 9 New York Mets' Austin Jackson hits an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. New York Mets' Austin Jackson hits an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Adam Hunger, AP

Image 7 of 9 New York Mets' Kevin Plawecki hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. New York Mets' Kevin Plawecki hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Adam Hunger, AP

Image 8 of 9 New York Mets' Todd Frazier (21) scores a run behind Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. New York Mets' Todd Frazier (21) scores a run behind Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Adam Hunger, AP