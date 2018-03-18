Giants 13, Rockies 0

San Francisco Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Jackson cf 2 1 1 0 Blckmon cf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez pr 2 1 2 0 Pttrson 1b 1 0 0 0 H.Pence lf 3 1 1 1 LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Slter pr 2 1 1 0 Hampson pr 1 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 4 1 3 1 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Wllmson rf 2 0 0 0 Rodgers ss 1 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 2 0 T.Story ss 2 0 1 0 Arenado pr 2 1 0 0 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 Hundley c 4 3 2 5 Gnzalez rf 3 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw lf 1 0 0 0 Desmond 1b 2 0 0 0 Crwford ss 4 1 2 0 Valaika 3b 1 0 0 0 Rtledge pr 1 0 0 0 G.Parra lf 2 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 2 1 2 4 Tuchman rf 1 0 1 0 K.Jnsen 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0 Tmlnson 2b 4 0 1 0 R.Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 d'Arnud 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Gbson ph 1 0 0 0 Bmgrner sp 4 1 1 1 N.Cevas ph 2 0 1 0 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0 Totals 44 13 18 12 Totals 29 0 3 0

San Francisco 104 031 400—13 Colorado 000 000 000—0

E_Shaw (1), d'Arnaud (6), Hampson (2), Murphy 2 (2), Howard (1). DP_San Francisco 2, Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 11, Colorado 4. 2B_McCutchen (1), Longoria (3), Hundley (5), Story (8). HR_Pence (2), Hundley (4), Sandoval (3), Bumgarner (1). CS_Story (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Bumgarner W, 1-1 6 1 0 0 2 5 Osich 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Law 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Colorado Howard L, 2-1 2 2-3 6 5 5 2 3 Johnson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Almonte 2 4 3 3 3 3 Oberg 1 2 1 1 1 1 Shaw 2-3 4 4 4 1 2 Jensen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Dunn 1 1 0 0 0 2 House 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:14. A_13,014