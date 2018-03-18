San FranciscoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Jackson cf2110Blckmon cf3000
Hrnndez pr2120Pttrson 1b1000
H.Pence lf3111LMahieu 2b3000
A.Slter pr2110Hampson pr1000
McCtchn rf4131Arenado 3b3000
Wllmson rf2000Rodgers ss1000
Lngoria 3b4120T.Story ss2010
Arenado pr2100Bemboom c1000
Hundley c4325Gnzalez rf3000
Ch.Shaw lf1000Desmond 1b2000
Crwford ss4120Valaika 3b1000
Rtledge pr1000G.Parra lf2000
Sndoval 1b2124Tuchman rf1010
K.Jnsen 1b1000T.Mrphy c1000
Tmlnson 2b4010R.Tapia lf1000
d'Arnud 2b1000D.Gbson ph1000
Bmgrner sp4111N.Cevas ph2010
Sanchez c1000
Totals44131812Totals29030
San Francisco104031400—13
Colorado000000000—0

E_Shaw (1), d'Arnaud (6), Hampson (2), Murphy 2 (2), Howard (1). DP_San Francisco 2, Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 11, Colorado 4. 2B_McCutchen (1), Longoria (3), Hundley (5), Story (8). HR_Pence (2), Hundley (4), Sandoval (3), Bumgarner (1). CS_Story (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Bumgarner W, 1-1610025
Osich1 1-310003
Law1 2-310000
Colorado
Howard L, 2-12 2-365523
Johnson1-310000
Almonte243333
Oberg121111
Shaw2-344412
Jensen1-300000
Dunn110002
House100002

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:14. A_13,014