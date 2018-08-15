https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Giants-2-Dodgers-1-13157013.php
Giants 2, Dodgers 1
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Posey 1b-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kemp lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|A.Brnes rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sarez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chrgois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|001—2
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (3), J.Turner 3 (14). SB_M.Machado (12), Bellinger (10). CS_Hundley (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Suarez
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Watson H,26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dyson W,3-2 BS,5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smith S,10-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Wood
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Chargois
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ferguson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda L,7-8
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Wood (Longoria).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:09. A_46,734 (56,000).
