https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Giants-6-Athletics-5-12747845.php
Giants 6, Athletics 5
Published 7:14 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|San Francisco
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Panik 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Pwell cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Gomez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hthcott 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Smien ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|K.Jnsen 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lwrie 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rtledge ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|1
|3
|K.Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Brown c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calixte 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prker dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pscotty rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Wllmson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smlnski pr
|2
|0
|1
|1
|S.Dggar cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Pnder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Perez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martini pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|6
|5
|6
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|050
|010—6
|Oakland
|010
|004
|000—5
E_Piscotty (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Hundley (4), Parker (4), Powell (3). HR_Duggar (4), Barreto (3), Piscotty (2). SB_Heathcott (4), Fowler (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Stratton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Gomez W, 2-0
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gregorio H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parra S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Cotton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Buchter
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Hendriks
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gossett L, 0-1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Gomez (Laureano), Gossett (Calixte).
Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:01. A_8,539
View Comments