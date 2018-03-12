Giants 6, Athletics 5

San Francisco Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Panik 2b 2 1 1 0 B.Pwell cf 3 1 1 0 M.Gomez 2b 2 0 0 0 Hthcott 1b 1 0 1 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 1 0 0 M.Smien ss 3 1 1 1 K.Jnsen 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0 J.Lwrie 2b 1 0 0 0 Rtledge ss 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 2 1 1 2 Hundley c 3 0 1 3 K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0 T.Brown c 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler pr 1 1 0 0 Sndoval 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Calixte 3b 0 1 0 0 Garneau c 1 0 0 0 J.Prker dh 3 0 1 1 Pscotty rf 2 1 2 1 Wllmson lf 3 1 0 0 Smlnski pr 2 0 1 1 S.Dggar cf 2 1 1 2 C.Pnder lf 2 0 0 0 E.Perez cf 1 0 0 0 Lureano lf 0 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 4 1 1 0 Martini pr 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 J.Mateo ss 2 0 0 0 Totals 30 6 5 6 Totals 33 5 7 5

San Francisco 000 050 010—6 Oakland 010 004 000—5

E_Piscotty (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Hundley (4), Parker (4), Powell (3). HR_Duggar (4), Barreto (3), Piscotty (2). SB_Heathcott (4), Fowler (3).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Stratton 4 2 1 1 1 3 Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dyson 2-3 4 4 4 1 1 Gomez W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Gregorio H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Parra S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Oakland Cotton 4 0 0 0 3 5 Buchter BS, 0-1 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 Hendriks 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gossett L, 0-1 3 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Gomez (Laureano), Gossett (Calixte).

Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:01. A_8,539