San FranciscoOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
J.Panik 2b2110B.Pwell cf3110
M.Gomez 2b2000Hthcott 1b1010
Br.Belt 1b2100M.Smien ss3111
K.Jnsen 1b2000A.Grcia rf1000
Crwford ss2000J.Lwrie 2b1000
Rtledge ss1000Barreto 2b2112
Hundley c3013K.Davis dh2000
T.Brown c1000D.Fwler pr1100
Sndoval 3b2000M.Olson 1b3000
Calixte 3b0100Garneau c1000
J.Prker dh3011Pscotty rf2121
Wllmson lf3100Smlnski pr2011
S.Dggar cf2112C.Pnder lf2000
E.Perez cf1000Lureano lf0000
Hrnndez rf4110Martini pr1000
Chapman 3b2000
S.Neuse 3b2000
Phegley c2000
J.Mateo ss2000
Totals30656Totals33575
San Francisco000050010—6
Oakland010004000—5

E_Piscotty (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Hundley (4), Parker (4), Powell (3). HR_Duggar (4), Barreto (3), Piscotty (2). SB_Heathcott (4), Fowler (3).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Stratton421113
Valdez100000
Dyson2-344411
Gomez W, 2-01 1-310002
Gregorio H, 1100000
Parra S, 1-1100001
Oakland
Cotton400035
Buchter BS, 0-12-335521
Hendriks1-310010
Casilla100001
Gossett L, 0-1311102

HBP_by_Gomez (Laureano), Gossett (Calixte).

Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:01. A_8,539