Giants' Posey on 7-day concussion list after hit in helmet

DENVER (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have placed catcher Buster Posey on the seven-day concussion list after a foul ball hit his helmet on Sunday.

Manager Bruce Bochy says Posey was hit in the fourth inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds. He played in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

It's Posey's second time on the concussion list. He missed seven games because of a concussion in 2017.

The Giants also announced Thursday that pitcher Drew Pomeranz went on the 10-day injured list with a strained shoulder.

Pomeranz left his start against Cincinnati on Monday after allowing seven runs and nine hits in 1 2/3 innings. He is 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA in seven starts this season.

The Giants recalled catcher Aramis Garcia and right-hander Tyler Beede from Triple-A Sacramento. Garcia was in the starting lineup against the Rockies on Thursday.