Gibson guides North Texas past Humboldt State 93-48

HONOLULU (AP) — Freshman guard Umoja Gibson poured in 27 points, hitting all six of his 3-point attempts along the way, and North Texas breezed to a 93-48 victory over Division II-member Humboldt State in the Rainbow Classic on Friday night.

Gibson hit 10 of his 13 shots, handed out five assists and added four steals. Michael Miller came off the bench to score 17, knocking down 5 of 9 from 3-point range, with seven rebounds. Jorden Duffy hit three 3s and scored 14, while Zachary Simmons and Ryan Woolridge added 11 points apiece. Woolridge also grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists for the Mean Green (2-0).

Calvin Young II came off the bench to score 13 and grab 10 rebounds to pace the Lumberjacks. Reserve Zachariah Christian chipped in with 10 points and five boards.

The Mean Green sank 34 of 64 shots from the floor (53 percent) and hit 15 of 28 from 3-point range (54 percent). Humboldt State made just 19 of 57 shots from the field (33 percent) and whiffed on all 18 of its 3-point attempts.