Gist scores 21 as Iona cruises past Marist 90-77

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Asante Gist came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 21 points, matching his season high and leading six players in double figures, and Iona continued its dominance of Marist with a 90-77 victory on Friday.

Senior Rickey McGill, fresh off his first career Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference player of the week award, pitched in with 16 points and seven assists for the Gaels (6-10, 4-1 MAAC). E.J. Crawford added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Iona beat the Red Foxes (6-11, 1-4) for the 18th time in the last 19 games and increased their overall record in the series to 48-16. Jahnathan Maxwell had 13 points, Ben Perez scored 12 and Tajuan Agee had 10 points and seven boards.

Marist hung with the three-time defending MAAC champion Gaels in the first half and trailed 40-39 at intermission. The Red Foxes were down 51-48 with 13:58 remaining when Maxwell and Gist sank 3-pointers and Gist added two free throws in an 8-0 run to push the lead to double digits. The Gaels led comfortably from there.

Ryan Funk topped Marist with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from distance. Brian Parker had 13 points and Aleksandar Dozic scored 11.