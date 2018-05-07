https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Golden-Knights-Sharks-Sums-12892731.php
Golden Knights-Sharks Sums
Updated 10:38 pm, Sunday, May 6, 2018
|Vegas
|0 2 1—3
|San Jose
|0 0 0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_Haula, VGK, (tripping), 1:01; McNabb, VGK, (delay of game), 9:23; Kane, SJ, (tripping), 11:35.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 4 (Smith, W.Karlsson), 6:33. 2, Vegas, Schmidt 2 (Haula, Perron), 15:38. Penalties_None.
Third Period_3, Vegas, Eakin 3 (Carpenter, Schmidt), 18:09. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-5-16_33. San Jose 11-7-10_28.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 2.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 8-2 (28 shots-28 saves). San Jose, Jones 6-4 (32-30).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:32.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kevin Pollock, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Kiel Murchison.
