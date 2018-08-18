Goldschmidt homers, Diamondbacks beat Padres 9-4





























SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are making themselves right at home at Petco Park.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run, Steven Souza Jr. drove in three and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Friday night.

Goldschmidt drove the first pitch he saw from left-hander Joey Lucchesi out to left-center field for his 28th of the season. That got Arizona going en route to its sixth straight win over San Diego at Petco Park.

"I thought it was a really good job by our guys to attack the starting pitcher," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "Goldie with the big two-run homerun got us that lead, and we kept adding on."

Souza doubled into the right-center gap with the bases loaded to bring home three runs in the sixth and extend the lead to 8-3.

Robbie Ray started for Arizona and walked his first two batters. While Ray held San Diego to two hits, both by Eric Hosmer, he allowed three runs over 4 2/3 innings. Ray walked five and struck out three.

"It was all self-inflicted," Ray said. "I walked too many guys and they ended up scoring. In crucial situations like that, I'm trying to get a call. It's tough. They got two hits tonight, but it was on me."

Hosmer homered in the fifth on a ball that just cleared the left field fence beyond Jon Jay's glove. Arizona challenged the call as it appeared a fan interfered with Jay while spilling a beer, but the call was upheld after replay review.

"I thought I had a beat on it, and I thought he moved my hand when I was right there," Jay said. "I got a little beer on my side — I didn't get any in my mouth."

Manuel Margot hit a ball to nearly the same spot in the eighth and Jay made another leaping attempt, but a fan caught the ball above Jay's glove for a solo homer that cut the lead to 9-4.

Eduardo Escobar added a solo home run in the eighth against Jose Castillo.

"You look at command, their guy walked five guys, our guy walked three guys," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Their guy skated by with no more command today and got off the hook. We took our walks early. They made us pay."

Lucchesi (6-7) allowed five runs and nine hits over four innings. He struck out six and walked three.

"I think the biggest mistake I had was leaving all my pitches over the plate, and they took advantage of it," Lucchesi said. "I wasn't as sharp. I've got to do better than that."

San Diego, which has the worst record in the National League at 48-77, has dropped five straight.

YOU'RE OUTTA HERE

Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed was ejected in the third by home plate umpire James Hoye after striking out looking. Daniel Descalsco replaced Ahmed in the lineup. It was Ahmed's second career ejection.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer made a rehab start at Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday night. Lauer has been sidelined since July 31 with a left forearm strain.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (13-6, 4.20) takes the mound in the third game of the series. Godley is 4-0 in his last eight starts.

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard gets the call and looks to continue a stretch of pitching five innings or more in his last four starts.

