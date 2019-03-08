Golovkin to return in June after signing deal with DAZN

NEW YORK (AP) — Gennady Golovkin will return to the ring in June after signing a multiyear deal with DAZN, which gives him the possibility of a third fight with Canelo Alvarez.

No date or opponent was announced for the fight, which will be Golovkin's first since being edged by Alvarez last September in their second fight after they fought to a draw in the first one.

Alvarez already has an exclusive deal with the sports streaming service and is set to meet Daniel Jacobs in a middleweight title unification match on May 4 in Las Vegas.

The three-year deal announced Friday calls for Golovkin to fight twice a year on DAZN for the next three years. Also, GGG Promotions will do two cards per year on DAZN beginning in 2020.

___

