Golovkin trainer calls positive test by Alvarez insulting

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin pose during a weigh-in in Las Vegas. Golovkin's trainer says his fighter was insulted when Alvarez tested positive for a performance enhancing drug that caused their planned May middleweight title rematch to be postponed. less FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin pose during a weigh-in in Las Vegas. Golovkin's trainer says his fighter was insulted when Alvarez tested positive for a ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Golovkin trainer calls positive test by Alvarez insulting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Gennady Golovkin's trainer says his fighter was insulted when Canelo Alvarez tested positive for a performance enhancing drug that caused their planned May middleweight title rematch to be postponed.

Abel Sanchez tells PodcastOne Sports Now co-host Tim Dahlberg that Alvarez's claim the test was positive because of tainted meat he ate in Mexico rings hollow, and that it could be Alvarez didn't want to fight when the bout was originally scheduled.

"Sometimes I feel he ingested the meat on purpose," Sanchez said. "It's not like he lives under a rock. The fact it happens makes me believe there's either carelessness on his part or he simply didn't care."

Sanchez also said Triple G was serious when he said he wouldn't fight unless he got more money after the positive test. He did, and the two meet Saturday night in a rematch of their draw from last September.

Also on the podcast with co-host Jim Litke is author Jeff Pearlman, whose new book on the United States Football League came out Tuesday. Pearlman tells Litke and Dahlberg that the book was a labor of love because of the uniqueness of the league and its owners in the 1980s.

The USFL would fold after three seasons, but not before team owner Donald Trump and others sued the NFL over antitrust violations. The USFL won, but got damages of only $1 and went out of business.

Also on the show is some talk about food and what really constitutes a true Neopolitan pizza.