Gray, No. 14 Miami women top No. 22 Florida State 64-54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mykea Gray had eight of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including a clutch jumper with 1½ minutes left followed by a big steal, and No. 14 Miami turned back No. 22 Florida State 64-54 on Sunday, ending a nine-game regular-season losing streak in the rivalry.

The Hurricanes (23-6, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to take a 43-39 lead with 7:08 to play. Behind Nausia Woolfolk, the Seminoles (21-6, 9-5) rallied with a 15-5 run. Woolfolk started the charge with a 3-point play and scored nine points, the last on a 3-pointer with 1:54 left to cut the deficit to 58-54.

Gray then answered with a pullup jumper at the foul line late in the shot clock and then stole the ball back. The Hurricanes used up all the time in the new possession before Laura Cornelius hit a NBA-range 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 63-54 lead with 45.9 seconds left.

Beatrice Mompremier scored 18 points, giving her 999 in her career, and grabbed 10 rebounds, her 21st double-double for the Hurricanes. Emese Hof had 14 points and eight rebounds and Cornelius finished with three 3s, two in the fourth quarter, and 10 points.

Woolfolk scored 20 points, Nicki Ekhomu had 12 and Kiah Gillespie nine with a career-high 15 rebounds for the Seminoles.