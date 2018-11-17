Green Bay trio sparks OT win over Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — ShanQuan Hemphill and reserve Jayquan McCloud scored 19 points apiece and Cody Schwartz came off the bench to score 18 to help Green Bay turn back Eastern Washington 82-78 in overtime on Friday night.

Sandy Cohen III, who finished with nine points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, three blocked shots and a steal for the Phoenix (2-2), scored on a layup with eight seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

The Eagles (0-3) took 69-66 lead on Jack Perry's 3-pointer 19 seconds into the extra period, but McCloud and Schwartz buried back-to-back 3s and Hemphill added a layup to cap a 7-0 run for a 74-69 lead with 2:29 left. Green Bay never trailed again.

Jesse Hunt finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third career double-double for EWU. Ty Gibson and Austin Fadal contributed 12 points apiece for the Eagles, while Cody Benzel and Jacob Davison both scored 11.

Green Bay had a 20-7 edge in points off turnovers, while the Eagles had a 17-5 advantage in fast-break points. The Phoenix bench outscored the Eagles 39-25.