Guthrie dropped from nominees for contributions to NASCAR

FILE - In this May 9, 2006, file photo, Janet Guthrie smiles during a press conference at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Guthrie, the first woman to qualify and compete in both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, was dropped from the list of nominees for NASCAR's Landmark Award that honors contribution to the sport.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Janet Guthrie, the first woman to qualify and compete in both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, was dropped from the latest list of nominees for NASCAR's Landmark Award that honors contribution to the sport.

Guthrie and Barney Hall, longtime anchor for the Motor Racing Network, were replaced on the list of five nominees by Edsel Ford II of Ford Motor Co., Pocono Raceway founder Joseph Mattioli and Mike Helton, the first non-France family member to be named NASCAR president.

Her removal was a surprise to Guthrie, who turned 81 last week. She says she was nominated for three straight years until this year.

Anne France and Norma Brandel remain the only women officially recognized in the Hall of Fame for at least another year.