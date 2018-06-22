HOF Jim Kelly out of the hospital after latest oral surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has been released from a New York City hospital a day after having surgery to prepare for permanent dentures to be inserted into his reconstructed upper jaw.

Mount Sinai West head and neck surgeon Mark Urken said the procedure went well, in a statement released by the hospital on Friday.

Kelly's wife, Jill, says her husband is experiencing some swelling and adds: "Everything is moving forward as planned."

The procedure involved doctors adding tissue into the upper portion of his mouth. Kelly is scheduled to have permanent dentures inserted during a follow-up procedure in September.

Kelly has been unable to eat solid foods since March, when he had surgery to have cancer removed from his jaw after tests revealed a recurrence. The 58-year-old Kelly was initially diagnosed five years ago with oral cancer, and had been cancer free since September 2014.

