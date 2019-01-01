Hachimura leads No. 7 Zags over Cal State Bakersfield 89-54

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rui Hachimura scored 22 points to help No. 7 Gonzaga beat Cal State-Bakersfield 89-54 on Monday night to wrap up the non-conference season for both teams.

Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr. each scored 16 points for Gonzaga (13-2), which has easily won four straight games after losing to No. 3 Tennessee and No. 15 North Carolina to fall from the top spot in The AP Top 25. Jeremy Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jarkel Joiner scored 24 points for Cal State Bakersfield (8-5), which saw a five-game winning streak snapped. The Roadrunners were hurt by poor shooting.

Gonzaga blew out its past three opponents in the first half, but this game started as a defensive battle. The Roadrunners used a pressure defense and methodical offense to slow one of the nation's top offenses.

Gonzaga went on an 11-0 run while holding the Roadrunners scoreless for 6 minutes to take an early 13-6 lead.

A 13-0 run a few minutes later put Gonzaga up 28-12. The Zags led 43-24 at halftime, behind 13 points by Hachimura. Joiner scored the last 10 points of the half for Cal State Bakersfield.

The teams traded baskets early in the second half, and Joiner's 3-pointer cut Gonzaga's lead to 55-35.

A 10-2 run put Gonzaga up 65-37 with 12 minutes left. The Roadrunners could not make up the difference.

Gonzaga has won 15 straight home games dating to last year.

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Bakersfield: The Roadrunners have been holding opponents to 68 points per game ... Coach Rod Barnes was WAC coach of the year in 2016 and 2017 ... The Roadrunners lost by five points to then-No. 20 TCU earlier this season.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs outscored their previous two opponents by a combined 64-7 through the first 10 minutes of those games, but no such luck this time ... Gonzaga came in averaging 94 points per game ... The Zags lead the nation in field goal shooting at 53 percent.

UP NEXT

Cal State Bakersfield opens Western Athletic Conference play against Seattle on Thursday.

Gonzaga opens defense of its West Coast Conference title against Santa Clara on Saturday. The Zags are projected to win the league regular season title for the seventh consecutive year.

