Photo: Noah Murray, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close

Image 1 of 7 New York Yankees' Greg Bird rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in New York. New York Yankees' Greg Bird rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in New York. Photo: Noah Murray, AP

Image 2 of 7 New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in New York. New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in New York. Photo: Noah Murray, AP

Image 3 of 7 New York Yankees trainer Steve Donohue, third from right, and manager Aaron Boone, right, check on Didi Gregorius, second from right, after a collision with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales (not shown) in the first inning of a baseball game in New Yorkm, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. less New York Yankees trainer Steve Donohue, third from right, and manager Aaron Boone, right, check on Didi Gregorius, second from right, after a collision with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales (not ... more Photo: Noah Murray, AP

Image 4 of 7 New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius goes down after a collision with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. less New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius goes down after a collision with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Sunday, Aug. ... more Photo: Noah Murray, AP

Image 5 of 7 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ryan Borucki reacts after a double steal in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in New York. Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ryan Borucki reacts after a double steal in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in New York. Photo: Noah Murray, AP

Image 6 of 7 New York Yankees' Greg Bird (33) follows through on a grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in New York. New York Yankees' Greg Bird (33) follows through on a grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in New York. Photo: Noah Murray, AP