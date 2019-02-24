High schooler sets women's indoor record in 600 at Nationals

Athing Mu poses for photos in front a digital board displaying her results after she won the women's 600-meter event at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships in New York, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Mu set an American record by running the race in 1:23.57. less Athing Mu poses for photos in front a digital board displaying her results after she won the women's 600-meter event at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships in New York, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Mu set an ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 21 Caption Close High schooler sets women's indoor record in 600 at Nationals 1 / 21 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Athing Mu, a high school junior from Trenton, New Jersey, set an American and high school record in the 600 meters at the USATF Indoor Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complete on State Island on Sunday.

The 16-year old whose parents emigrated from Sudan before she was born, finished in 1 minute, 23.57 seconds to edge 22-year old Raevyn Rogers.

In a qualifying race on Saturday she set the high school record with a 1:26.23.

Donavan Brazier followed that up with a 2019 world best of 1:13.77 in winning the men's 600.

The final day of the three-day event saw 15 championships decided.

Keturah Orji set a meet record of 47 feet, 9 inches on her first attempt in the triple jump, just 2 centimeters shy of Tori Franklin's American indoor record.

Kate Nageotte defended her pole vault crown, clearing 15-9¼.

Shelby Houlihan, upset in the mile Saturday night, rebounded to capture the 2-mile in a world-leading time of 9:31.38. She was attempting to win both distance titles for the third straight year.

Other women's winners were Miranda Melville in the 3,000-meter walk at 12:57.58; Sharika Nelvis in a world-leading time of 7.85 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, .01 in front of Evonne Britton; Shania Collins in the 60 meters at 7.16, edging long jump champion Kate Hall; and Chase Ealey in the shot put at 61-1¼.

On the men's side, Craig Engels won the mile in 3:59.69, Clayton Murphy the 1,000 meters in 2:20.36; Devon Allen the 60-meter hurdles in 7.60; Demek Kemp the 60 meters in 6.55 seconds; and Donald Scott with a triple jump of 55-3½.