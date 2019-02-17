Howard's late buck saves No. 17 Kentucky women 61-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 18 points, the last two on a pull-up jumper at the foul line with 1.3 seconds left that gave No. 17 Kentucky a 61-59 win over Arkansas on Sunday.

In a game that neither team led by more than eight points, and the biggest lead of the second half was five by Kentucky early in the fourth quarter, the Razorbacks tied the game on a 3-pointer by Raven Northcross-Baker with 20 seconds to go. It was her only basket of the game.

After a timeout to advance the ball, Howard, a freshman who also had 14 rebounds, dribbled the clock down to under 10 seconds and when the called play didn't materialize, drove from the left to head down the lane before pulling for the winner.

Taylor Murray added 16 points for the Wildcats (21-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference), who won their fourth-straight and improved to 14-2 at home. Maci Morris had 11 points.

Chelsea Dundee led the Razorbacks (16-10, 5-7), who have lost five straight, with 20 points. Kiara Williams had career-highs of 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots to go with her season-high of 14 points.