Indians 4, Rangers 2

Texas Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tocci cf 3 1 1 0 F.Lndor ss 3 1 1 0 J.Prfar ss 3 0 1 0 Gnzalez ss 1 0 1 0 De Leon ss 1 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 3 1 1 0 N.Mzara rf 3 0 1 1 Stamets 2b 1 0 1 0 Hineman rf 1 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 2 J.Gallo dh 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 Pr.Beck pr 1 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 2 0 0 1 D.Brney 2b 4 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz pr 1 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 0 L.Marte 3b 4 1 1 1 M.Npoli 1b 1 0 0 0 Centeno c 2 0 0 0 Chsnhll rf 3 0 0 0 M.Ohlmn c 1 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 1 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 2 1 1 1 T.Nquin cf 1 0 0 0 R.Davis lf 2 0 1 0 Upt Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 31 4 8 4

Texas 100 010 000—2 Cleveland 310 000 00x—4

E_Gomes (3). LOB_Texas 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Mazara (5). 3B_Ramirez (2). HR_Marte (3), Zimmer (2). SB_Tocci 2 (7), Lindor (4), Davis (3). CS_Calhoun (2), Gonzalez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Blackburn L, 1-3 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 Leclerc 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 Delabar 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bibens-Dirkx 3 2 0 0 1 3 Cleveland Bauer W, 2-1 5 5 2 2 1 8 Goody H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fife H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Beliveau H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ramirez S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:31. A_5,333