TexasCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
C.Tocci cf3110F.Lndor ss3110
J.Prfar ss3010Gnzalez ss1010
De Leon ss1000J.Kpnis 2b3110
N.Mzara rf3011Stamets 2b1010
Hineman rf1000Ramirez 3b3112
J.Gallo dh3010Urshela 3b1000
Pr.Beck pr1000Encrncn dh2001
D.Brney 2b4010Ya.Diaz pr1000
Calhoun lf4010Y.Alnso 1b3010
L.Marte 3b4111M.Npoli 1b1000
Centeno c2000Chsnhll rf3000
M.Ohlmn c1000Y.Gomes c2000
R.Gzman 1b3000R.Perez c1000
B.Zmmer cf2111
T.Nquin cf1000
R.Davis lf2010
Upt Jr. lf1000
Totals33272Totals31484
Texas100010000—2
Cleveland31000000x—4

E_Gomes (3). LOB_Texas 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Mazara (5). 3B_Ramirez (2). HR_Marte (3), Zimmer (2). SB_Tocci 2 (7), Lindor (4), Davis (3). CS_Calhoun (2), Gonzalez (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Blackburn L, 1-31-343300
Leclerc2 1-321102
Delabar1 1-300000
Martin100000
Bibens-Dirkx320013
Cleveland
Bauer W, 2-1552218
Goody H, 3110001
Fife H, 3100000
Beliveau H, 3100001
Ramirez S, 3-3110001

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:31. A_5,333