Indians 4, Rangers 2
Published 6:43 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Texas
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Tocci cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Prfar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|De Leon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kpnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Stamets 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hineman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Gallo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pr.Beck pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|D.Brney 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Marte 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Npoli 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ohlmn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T.Nquin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Upt Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Texas
|100
|010
|000—2
|Cleveland
|310
|000
|00x—4
E_Gomes (3). LOB_Texas 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Mazara (5). 3B_Ramirez (2). HR_Marte (3), Zimmer (2). SB_Tocci 2 (7), Lindor (4), Davis (3). CS_Calhoun (2), Gonzalez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Blackburn L, 1-3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Leclerc
|2 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Delabar
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bibens-Dirkx
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cleveland
|Bauer W, 2-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Goody H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fife H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beliveau H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:31. A_5,333
