Injured Samuelson sits out No. 2 UConn's finale at USF

Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, top and Houston's Julia Blackshell-Fair fall to the court chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. Samuelson left the game injured after the play. less Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, top and Houston's Julia Blackshell-Fair fall to the court chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, ... more Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Injured Samuelson sits out No. 2 UConn's finale at USF 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-American Katie Lou Samuelson will not play in second-ranked UConn's regular-season finale against South Florida because of a back injury.

The Huskies announced via their official Twitter account that the 6-foot-3 senior would not be available for Monday night's game in Tampa, Florida.

Samuelson sat out most of Saturday's 83-61 home victory over Houston after being hurt in a first-half collision while diving for a loose ball.

Samuelson is UConn's second-leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game.

The Huskies (27-2, 15-0) have clinched the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the league's postseason tournament for the sixth straight year.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25