Islanders-Red Wings Sums
Updated 10:07 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
|N.Y. Islanders
|0 1 2 1—4
|Detroit
|1 1 1 0—3
First Period_1, Detroit, Zetterberg 11 (Nyquist), 11:13. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 12 (Hickey, Clutterbuck), 3:51. 3, Detroit, Abdelkader 13 (Kronwall, Zetterberg), 11:58 (pp). Penalties_Eberle, NYI, (tripping), 11:24; Abdelkader, DET, (tripping), 13:32.
Third Period_4, Detroit, Larkin 16 (Ouellet, Mantha), 4:10. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 40 (Pelech, Barzal), 6:25. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 10 (Bailey, Barzal), 19:30 (pp). Penalties_Mantha, DET, (tripping), 18:24.
Overtime_7, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 37 (Pulock), 3:16. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-16-10-5_40. Detroit 12-7-16-4_39.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2; Detroit 1 of 1.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 13-8-2 (39 shots-36 saves). Detroit, Coreau 0-5-1 (40-36).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:28.
Referees_Tim Peel, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Steve Miller.