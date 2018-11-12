It's done: Jimmy Butler trade to Philadelphia completed

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) battles for position against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) battles for position against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Steve Yeater, AP

File-This Sept. 22, 2017, file photo shows Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler posing during the NBA basketball team media day in Minneapolis. Butler is headed to Philadelphia, ending the weeks-long saga of him wanting out of Minnesota. A person with knowledge of the situation says Butler is being traded to the 76ers in a package that will send Dario Saric and Robert Covington to the Timberwolves. less File-This Sept. 22, 2017, file photo shows Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler posing during the NBA basketball team media day in Minneapolis. Butler is headed to Philadelphia, ending the weeks-long saga of ... more Photo: Jim Mone, AP

File-This Set. 21, 2018, file photo shows Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington posing for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, in Camden, N.J. Jimmy Butler is headed to Philadelphia, ending the weeks-long saga of him wanting out of Minnesota. A person with knowledge of the situation says Butler is being traded to the 76ers in a package that will send Dario Saric and Covington to the Timberwolves. less File-This Set. 21, 2018, file photo shows Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington posing for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, in Camden, N.J. Jimmy Butler is headed to ... more Photo: Chris Szagola, AP

File-This Sept. 21, 2018, file photo shows Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric, of Croatia, posing for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, in Camden, N.J. Jimmy Butler is headed to Philadelphia, ending the weeks-long saga of him wanting out of Minnesota. A person with knowledge of the situation says Butler is being traded to the 76ers in a package that will send Saric and Robert Covington to the Timberwolves. less File-This Sept. 21, 2018, file photo shows Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric, of Croatia, posing for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, in Camden, N.J. Jimmy Butler is ... more Photo: Chris Szagola, AP





Photo: Steve Yeater, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close It's done: Jimmy Butler trade to Philadelphia completed 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — All-Star forward Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, after they and the Minnesota Timberwolves received approval from the league office Monday on the terms of the trade that was agreed to over the weekend.

Butler and Justin Patton were traded for Philadelphia, in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless along with a 2022 second-round draft pick.

Butler will be introduced by the 76ers on Tuesday and is expected to debut with his new club Wednesday at Orlando. Philadelphia is visiting Miami on Monday.

The deal gives Philadelphia a legitimate "Big Three" with Butler joining All-Star forward Joel Embiid and reigning rookie of the year Ben Simmons on a team that already was expected to be a major Eastern Conference contender this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports